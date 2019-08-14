(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Germany’s economy shrank in the second quarter, piling pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to unleash fiscal stimulus as manufacturers reel from a U.S.-China trade war.

At the same time, the European Union’s eastern economies are withstanding the brunt of global headwinds

In Norway, one of the last interest rate hawks could make a stand this week

Less than a week since he vowed to go to war to protect the independence of the South African Reserve Bank, Governor Lesetja Kganyagohas approached the courts to protect his name after a racial slur from a ruling party official

President Donald Trump bowed to pressure, delaying the imposition of new tariffs on a variety of products until December. Tom Orlik explains why that makes little difference to the broader dispute

Meantime, Chinese officials are sticking to their plan of visiting Washington in September for face-to-face meetings, signaling that talks remain on track for now

China posted the weakest industrial output growth since 2002 and slumping retail sales in July, as a cyclical slowdown and trade tensions add to the case to roll out more stimulus. The weakness in July is just a taste of worse to come, writes Chang Shu and David Qu

A key measure of U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated in July in a broad-based advance, suggesting inflation may be firming as the Federal Reserve debates whether to lower interest rates further

President Mauricio Macri is set to unveil a plan to ease the economic pain of Argentines struggling with unemployment and inflation. Here’s what the latest rout looks like for small business owners in Argentina

