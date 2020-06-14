(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s contribution to the EU budget will rise by 42% in the coming years, Die Welt reported, citing government calculations based on the proposals for the European Union’s long-term budget.

The finance ministry in Berlin estimates that Germany’s annual payments to Brussels would rise by an average of 13 billion euros ($14.6 billion) from 2021. Its contribution has averaged 31 billion euros per year recently.

According to the current proposal from the EU Commission, member states should pay around 1.075% of their gross domestic product as a contribution over the next seven years.

