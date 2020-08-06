German Coronavirus Cases Up the Most in More Than Three Months

(Bloomberg) -- Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than three months, with daily infections climbing above 1,000 for the first time since the middle of June.

There were 1,285 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the most since May 1 and bringing the total to 214,113. The number of new infections reached almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic at the end of March and in early April.

There were 16 fatalities through Thursday morning, taking the overall number of deaths to 9,179.

Germany’s reproduction factor -- or R value -- dropped to 0.9 on Wednesday, according to the latest report by Germany’s RKI public health institute. That means 100 infected people are estimated to spread the disease to around 90 others.

It’s the first time the infection rate has dropped below the key threshold of 1.0 since July 24.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.