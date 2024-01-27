(Bloomberg) -- A German court said work to complete a Baltic Sea pipeline can proceed while the final outcome of a case is still pending, provisionally clearing a controversial liquefied natural gas terminal to open this winter as planned.

Environmental groups had challenged the works on the pipeline, which links the Mukran LNG terminal on Rügen island to the mainland, saying they threatened protected seabirds and herring. Pipeline operator Gascade said it will resume work as soon as possible.

The decision will be a relief for the government, which has fast-tracked LNG terminals to replace Russian piped flows that have been cut following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Germany wants to expand capacity for handling the super-chilled fuel, both to meet its own demand and to boost exports in future years.

The Federal Administrative Court said it’s correct to assume that the gas supply crisis still persists, and that it will most likely find the works don’t violate environmental law. Friday’s ruling was an interim order only and the court will continue to hear the full case in the coming months.

While the pipeline had recently been connected, more works are needed to cover and protect it before operations can start.

