(Bloomberg) -- A court in Cologne ruled that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration can’t classify the Alternative for Germany party as a suspected case of extremism for the time being.

The temporary order forbids Germany’s domestic intelligence service from monitoring the far-right party, according to a statement from the court on Friday. It will be in effect until judges make a decision.

On Wednesday, the agency put Germany’s largest opposition group on an extremist watch list, the first such move against a group in Germany’s parliament since World War II.

