(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Bavarian sister party resolved a clash over migration policy, signaling an end to a coalition split that risked bringing down her government.

“We’ve reached a clear agreement on how we can stop illegal migration in the future on the border between Germany and Austria,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who heads the Christian Social Union party that was challenging Merkel, told reporters after more than four hours of last-ditch talks on Monday in Berlin.

Seehofer said he’ll stay on in the ministerial post, which he’d threatened to quit. There was no immediate comment from Merkel.

