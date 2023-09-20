(Bloomberg) -- The once-booming German Schuldschein market is gaining some new high-profile borrowers from its home base amid a decline in international issuers.

Fashion house Hugo Boss AG last week tapped the German debt for the first time with an initial marketed volume of €100 million ($107 million), according to people familiar with the matter. At the end of August, CompuGroup Medical SE also made its debut with an initial size of €200 million, following a slew of first-time borrowers such as Melitta Group Management and Molkerei Alois Mueller. CompuGroup intends to refinance an existing syndicated loan with the new Schuldschein, said Chief Executive Officer Michael Rauch.

“We think that the Schuldschein financing with its flexible structure is the perfect instrument for us to enter the debt market,” said Rauch, who’s also the company’s interim chief financial officer. “Our general goal is to diversify our funding base; lean documentation is also an important factor.” He said the deal size might be increased depending on market demand, which “looks very good at the moment.”

At least 17 companies have made their debut in Schuldschein so far this year, of which 11 are German, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The tally includes the market’s largest-ever transaction, a €2.7 billion issue by Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The number is down from 28 at the same point last year, of which 18 were German. The decline stems from the loss of international issuers, which are typically newcomers to the market.

Schuldschein are a German promissory note syndicated like both loans and bonds that can have both fixed and floating rates. Lenders are drawn to the bigger companies and these days more to German firms because of lingering issues with some restructuring cases involving non-German borrowers, said Maximilian Lainer, who leads the Schuldschein syndicate team at DZ Bank.

Read more: German Debt Lenders Could Shun Foreign Issuers After Orpea Saga

Lenders to French care-home operator Orpea SA, a regular Schuldschein issuer, have been caught up in a complex restructuring since the end of 2022. Subsequently, the number of foreign borrowers dropped to 28 so far this year from 46 in 2022 as the market turned its focus to issuers from German speaking countries of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“Nonetheless, there’s appetite and liquidity for non-German borrowers with strong and sound financials, and where restructuring laws are more similar to Germany, such as Austria,” said Lainer.

Schuldschein sizes typically get increased at the end of marketing, with the final tally more than doubling the amount initially marketed so far this year, the data show. Porsche’s financing was raised from an initially marketed €500 million, for example. The market has seen a 22% drop in issuance so far this year after a record €32.7 billion of deals in 2022.

A spokesperson for Hugo Boss didn’t respond to request for comment. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, said the people familiar with the matter, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.