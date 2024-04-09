(Bloomberg) -- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius threw his weight behind calls for reform of rules that restrict new borrowing by the federal government to help fund a radical overhaul of the nation’s armed forces.

In an interview with public broadcaster ZDF late Monday, Pistorius said the Bundeswehr’s financial needs can’t be met solely by reallocating money from elsewhere in the budget once a special fund worth €100 billion ($109 billion) is exhausted in 2027.

Both Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats and the Greens have called for more flexibility in the borrowing rules — which are enshrined in the constitution and known as the debt brake — but their fiscally hawkish Free Democrat partners in the three-party ruling coalition strongly oppose such a move.

“The amounts we are talking about will not be covered by reallocating money alone,” Pistorius — a Social Democrat who is Germany’s most popular politician — told ZDF. “In case of doubt, we will also have to talk about additional debt in this coalition or in the next one” after the election due in the fall of 2025.

Scholz unveiled the special debt-financed military fund just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has promised that Germany will honor NATO’s goal of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product on defense over the longer term.

The German leader said Monday that he currently sees no possibility of setting up any new special funds alongside the regular federal budget to finance additional defense outlays.

Read More: Germany Leaves Door Open to Breaching Debt Rules Again Next Year

At the same time, he pledged to block any move to cut social spending in order to find additional cash for the armed forces — something Free Democrat Finance Minister Christian Lindner has advocated.

“It would be wrong to finance this through cuts to pensions or elsewhere, for example,” Scholz said in a live Q&A with the VRM media group in Mainz. “I would be against that.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.