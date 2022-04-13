(Bloomberg) -- Economic institutes advising Germany’s government pared their outlook for Europe’s biggest economy and warned that a full halt in Russian natural gas imports would result in a “sharp recession.”

Growth this year will slow to 2.7% before rebounding to 3.1% in 2023, the five think tanks said Wednesday in a joint forecast. The numbers compare with previous projections for expansion of 4.8% and 1.9%. Inflation will average 6.1% in 2022 -- the most in 40 years.

“The shock waves from the war in Ukraine are weighing on economic activity on both the supply side and the demand side,” said Stefan Kooths, vice president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. “Increasing prices of critical energy commodities following the Russian invasion further fuel the upward pressure on prices.”

The report warned that an immediate interruption in Russian energy supplies could put 220 billion euros ($238 billion) of economic output at risk in 2022 and 2023.

“It would then be important to support marketable production structures without halting structural change,” Kooths said, urging policy makers not to provide “poorly targeted transfers to cushion high energy prices.”

Germany’s industry-heavy economy faces considerable hurdles after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices higher while disrupting supply chains that had already been suffering from pandemic-related snarls. Inflation reached 7.6% in the first full month of the war -- the highest level since records began after reunification in the early 1990s.

Companies are seen as particularly vulnerable because of Germany’s reliance on Russian gas, which the government wants to reduce. The ruling coalition last week agreed on an aid package for suffering businesses that includes loans, loan guarantees and capital injections, and is meant to help energy firms in particular.

Industry leaders including Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing have warned of dire economic consequences if Russian energy supplies are cut off.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.