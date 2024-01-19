(Bloomberg) -- Germany isn’t sick — it’s just short on sleep, according to Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who said a shot of economic caffeine will be sufficient to get his country back on its feet.

“After a very successful period since 2012 and these years of crisis, Germany is a tired man after a short night,” he said on the final panel of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday. “Germany is not a sick man.”

The German economy has been teetering on the brink of recession ever since Lindner’s three-way coalition came to power at the end of 2021. That’s been fueling discontent among voters who’ve ditched their support for Lindner and his coalition partners, according to the latest polls. The far-right Alternative for Germany now has more support than any of the coalition parties.

But the caffeine fix Lindner has in mind is not the increase in public spending that many officials might consider given his difficult position. The 45-year-old finance chief has staked his reputation on maintaining a tight fiscal policy and so instead he’s promising measures to strengthen the supply side of the German economy and help business.

“Now we have a good cup of coffee, which means structural reforms, and then we will be continuing to succeed economically,” Lindner told the panel chaired by Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua.

To many economists, that might sound more like a dose of harsh medicine rather than a quick hit of espresso.

--With assistance from Zoe Schneeweiss.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.