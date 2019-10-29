(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier fell from a stage during a speech in Dortmund and is being treated by paramedics.

Altmaier stumbled, fell down a set of stairs and lay on the floor, according to footage shown by N-TV. He has been taken away for treatment, the broadcaster said.

Altmaier’s press office said that doctors were caring for him. A press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. local time was canceled.

The audience was asked to leave the room, according to tweets from viewers.

Altmaier was at the event to present his proposal for cloud-based data storage.

