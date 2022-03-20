(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the country can expect some form of financial help for commuters to ease the burden of higher fuel prices.

But he said this would probably not be as straightforward as the gasoline rebate suggested by the German finance minister, Christian Linder.

“That suggestion was shaky to begin with and has lost more appeal this week,” Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio when asked if he supported Linder’s plan. “Any relief will surely also include the area of mobility, but possibly in a more complex fashion.”

European governments are looking to take the sting out of rising prices for energy and other goods in order to retain voter support for sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Germany on Wednesday approved 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion) in tax relief for consumers and is debating further aid, while France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex introduced fresh measures, including grants for energy-intensive companies estimated to cost around 3 billion euros.

Greece, meanwhile, will provide an allowance to low pensioners and other vulnerable groups, and Portugal has reduced its fuel tax and offered a 400 million-euro credit line for affected industries.

Habeck said in the interview that he would like to offer financial relief for rising fuel and electricity prices “as soon as possible,” but wasn’t able to announce a decision yet.

