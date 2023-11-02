(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s economy will probably expand again next year, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

“Germany isn’t the sick man of Europe,” he told broadcaster ARD in an interview released Thursday. “It certainly is the case that 2023 wasn’t a good year in regard to economic growth. But what’s also true is that this won’t be a year of a hard recession.”

“For 2024, the indicators are better,” Nagel said. “We’ll see growth again.”

Germany’s economy contracted in the third quarter after barely growing at all this year. The country is the only G-7 member predicted by the IMF to contract in 2023.

Nagel, who’s among the more hawkish members of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, also acknowledged that inflation has slowed thanks to interest rates being lifted over the past year.

“We’re still a way from the 2% goal, but the direction of travel is right,” he said, reiterating that the ECB takes a meeting-by-meeting approach to setting monetary policy and does so on the basis of incoming data.

