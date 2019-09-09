(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Economists predict Germany will avoid a recession but the picture they paint of future growth is dire given global trade conflicts and political uncertainty. According to a Bloomberg survey, output in Europe’s largest economy stagnated in the third quarter and will rise more slowly from there than previously forecast. Respondents project an annual expansion of 0.6% for this year and 0.9% for 2020.

