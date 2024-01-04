(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s carbon emissions have dropped to their lowest level in 70 years, helped by cuts in industrial production and lower coal generation, but Europe’s largest economy and biggest polluter is still not on track to meet its climate goals.

The country’s climate-harming emissions dropped to 673 million tons of CO2, a reduction of 73 million and below the government’s annual target of 722 million, according to estimates from think tank Agora Energiewende published Thursday. However, only 15% of the overall emissions savings are because of higher energy efficiency standards or more renewables in the mix.

About half the reduction is on the back of demand reduction and production cuts from energy-intensive industries, linked to the crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine. “That’s why Germany is still not on track to reaching its 2030 climate goals,” the research group’s country director, Simon Müller, said at a press briefing.

The Economy Ministry called the forecast “very pessimistic,” saying the full effects of its efforts to speed up renewables expansion will only be visible this year.

Germany, the world’s worst performing major economy in 2023, is the only Group of Seven country forecast to contract by around 0.3% as it struggles from high inflation and higher energy prices as it rushed to replace Russian pipeline gas with liquefied natural gas imports.

Around 44 million tons — the bulk of the emissions — were saved as companies and utilities burned less coal and lignite amid higher carbon prices. Proceeds from the emissions trading systems have seen a record €18 billion — up 40% compared to 2022 — according to Germany’s federal environment agency, and will flow entirely into the country’s climate and transformation fund.

The country — which switched off its last nuclear power plants last year — has also relied more heavily on electricity supplied by its neighbors, turning net-importer for the first time.

Emissions could start rising again if the economy picks up pace, the think tank said, adding that the housing and transport sectors have already missed successive climate targets from 2019 and 2020 respectively.

While renewables have made up more than half of Germany’s power production for the first time in 2023, wind power generation would have to more than double to align with the climate goals.

The government will release its own emission data for 2023 in mid-March.

