(Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE posted a net loss of almost $5 billion last year, hurt in part by wrong-way bets on the price of European power.

The Dusseldorf-based utility hedged its Nordic power production by placing bearish bets on electricity prices for mainland Europe, Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela said in a call with analysts. Prices swung in the opposite direction, contributing to a 4.1 billion-euro ($4.7 billion) net loss for 2021.

Uniper has struggled to navigate volatile energy markets, being forced to borrow 10 billion euros from parent company Fortum Oyj and KfW IPEX-Bank to post the collateral needed to back its trades. Some of the losses were mark-to-market, meaning they could still reverse when the hedge is unwound.

“Effectively we had a spread position of long Nordic and short continental,” Tumonela said in call with analysts. “And as we have seen lately, this position has developed negatively. And this negative development is reflected in the hedge price.”

Uniper hedged 80% of their Nordic power at 18 euros a megawatt-hour, less than the 22 euros it had disclosed when it reported figures for the first 9 months of the year. That happened even as Nordic power prices surged. With European benchmark futures in Germany rising even faster, it caused a mis-match that prompted a flurry of analyst questions during the earnings call.

The company used continental power markets to hedge some of its electricity production as liquidity in Nordic markets plummeted, a strategy that backfired. Due to accounting rules, forward hedges at lower prices currently translate into a loss. Stripping them out means adjusted net income totaled 906 million euros for 2021.

READ: Nasdaq Seeks Overhaul of Oldest Power Market as Trading Sinks

“Any increase in the hedged asset value will only be recorded when the hedge is unwound,” the company said in a statement.

Uniper’s operational results were strong, and profits from its commodities division jumped 52% to 756 million euros in the period, driven by its gas business. The unit benefited from unusual weather conditions in North America and from business activities in Asia. Earnings from the European generation business declined 4% to 473 million euros.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.