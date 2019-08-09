(Bloomberg) -- German exports registered their steepest annual decline in three years, highlighting the plight of a manufacturing sector suffering from global trade conflicts.

Shipments abroad were down 8% in June from the previous year, the most since July 2016. Imports, a gauge for the strength of the domestic economy, fell an annual 4.4%. Germany’s current-account surplus widened to 20.6 billion euros ($23 billion).

The data add to evidence that export-reliant businesses are hurting badly, threatening to bring Europe’s largest economy to a halt. Once a growth driver in the region, Germany is forecast to expand a mere 0.5% this year, with only Italy seen faring worse.

There are few -- if any -- signs of imminent improvement. The U.S. and China, two of Germany’s key trading partners, remain locked in a war over import tariffs. The former recently announced its biggest hike in levies yet, prompting the latter to respond by allowing its currency to tumble to its lowest value in more than a decade.

Germany is caught in the middle. Big-name companies including Continental, Daimler, BASF and Lufthansa have slashed their outlooks in recent weeks amid global geopolitical uncertainty.

Industrial production registered its biggest annual decline in nearly a decade in June, and receding confidence indicators are feeding speculation that the economy may be headed for a recession. Second-quarter data GDP data are due on Aug. 14, with economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecasting stagnation.

So far, the German government has been reluctant to react, arguing additional fiscal stimulus isn’t needed. This stance means the country’s current-account surplus, which has drawn criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump as well as the International Monetary Fund, will remain significant.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last month it’s “unquestionable” that governments will need to pitch in if conditions keep deteriorating. Policy makers have signaled that they could provide more monetary stimulus as soon as September.

