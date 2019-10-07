(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

German factory orders declined further in August, aggravating an industrial slump that has pushed Europe’s largest economy to the brink of recession.

Demand fell 0.6% from July as domestic orders plunged 2.6%, the economy ministry said Monday. The figures, which can be volatile month-to-month, were forecast to decline 0.3%. On a year-on-year basis, orders have fallen for the past 15 months.

Economic prospects for export-reliant Germany remain uncertain amid increased risks of a no-deal Brexit that would plunge the U.K. deep into crisis, and the intensifying trade war. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union have little time left to agree on a departure plan, while Europe is weighing its options after the Trump administration announced new tariffs on billions of dollars of EU products starting Oct. 18.

Business expectations in Germany fell to the lowest in a decade in September, with the mood among factory executives cited as the main reason. Manufacturing in Europe’s largest economy is shrinking at the fastest pace since the depths of the financial crisis.

The Bundesbank has raised questions over whether robust private consumption and construction was able to offset weakness in industry in the third quarter, suggesting the economy could have contracted for a second time. A technical recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of declining output.

In August, manufacturers of intermediate goods saw new orders increase by 1.1%. Capital goods fell 1.6%.

The German government has indicated its willingness to provide economic stimulus should conditions deteriorate, but has so far pointed to existing initiatives for bolstering investment.

With weakness also taking hold in other parts of the euro area, the European Central Bank last month announced a cut in the deposit rate further below zero, a new round of asset purchases, and more favorable terms for a long-term lending program.

