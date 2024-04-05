(Bloomberg) -- German factory orders rose in February after a sharp drop at the start of the year — adding to hopes that the economy is bottoming out and that any possible recession might be mild and short-lived.

Data released Friday showed a 0.2% increase in demand from the previous month. That was worse than the median estimate of 0.7% in a Bloomberg survey. The improvement was due to the machinery and equipment sector, as well as pharma and chemicals, the statistics agency said.

A less volatile three-month reading showed a 2.8% rise from the previous period, according to Destatis.

Germany was the only Group of Seven economy to shrink last year and is now flirting with a recession. The Bundesbank has warned that output could contract in the January-March period after already falling 0.3% in the final three months of 2023.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg also predict another contraction of 0.1% in the first quarter.

The economic problems are largely down to the cutoff of Russian energy supplies, weak Asian demand for exports, problems among the country’s car manufacturers in adapting to the green transition and high interest rates.

But Bundesbank insists that a severe downturn isn’t likely and its President Joachim Nagel has repeatedly rejected the notion that Germany is again the “sick man” of Europe.

However, its weakness is being felt in the wider euro zone, whose 20-nation economy narrowly avoided a recession in the second half of 2023.

Industrial production numbers published Friday from France and Spain both showed increases in February, though the former fell short of economist expectations, while the latter beat them.

Recent data for the German economy was mixed. The ZEW expectations survey and the Ifo business climate index both improved more than anticipated in March.

However, an index of factory activity from S&P Global unexpectedly declined further below the threshold signaling expansion.

Institutes that advise the government recently lowered the forecast significantly. Output will rise just 0.1% in 2024, compared to a previous forecast for 1.3% expansion, they said. Growth is seen picking up to 1.4% in 2025.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Kristian Siedenburg and Ainhoa Goyeneche.

(Updates with Spanish data in ninth paragraph.)

