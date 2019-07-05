(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

German factory orders slumped in May as trade uncertainty continued to weigh on global manufacturers and drive a slowdown in Europe’s largest economy.

Orders declined 2.2% on the month -- far worse than economist predictions for a drop of 0.2% -- and were down 8.6% from a year ago. Declines were largely across the board, with the biggest drops in export orders and investment goods. The euro fell.

The report follows other disappointing numbers this week showing factory activity in Europe’s largest economy shrank for a sixth straight month in June. Industrial production data for May will be released on Monday.

Weakness in Germany has weighed on growth in the euro region, and pushed the European Central Bank to consider more stimulus. As concerns mount, Governing Council member Olli Rehn said Thursday that’s it’s no longer possible to consider the slowdown temporary.

Key Insights

Domestic orders rose 0.7% on the month, while exports dropped 4.3%

Investment goods orders slid 2.8%, consumer goods fell 0.7%, intermediate goods slipped 1.5%

To contact the reporter on this story: Carolynn Look in Frankfurt at clook4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.