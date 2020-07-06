(Bloomberg) -- German factories saw demand rebound in May after the country loosened restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, adding to evidence that Europe’s economy is starting to recover.

Orders rose 10.4% in May, less than economists expected, following a record drop the previous month. Demand for investment goods was particularly pronounced, with sales to the euro area up 43.5%.

“The latest data suggest that the industrial recession has passed the trough, but the low level of orders also indicates that the catch-up process won’t be completed for a long time,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement, pointing to a “still complicated” situation in markets outside Europe.

The European economy has only just started down a long road back to normal. Policy makers have cautioned against reading too much into initial signs of a rebound and argued that overall activity will probably remain below pre-crisis levels for some time.

As a manufacturing powerhouse, Germany had been particularly affected by factory closures, supply-chain disruptions and a global erosion of demand. Airbus SE is planning to shed 15,000 jobs, more than 10,000 of those at its main bases in Germany and France. Carmaker Daimler AG has said the industry will face painful cutbacks because of the crisis.

