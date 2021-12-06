(Bloomberg) --

German factory orders plummeted in October as demand for investment goods declined, putting the economy on weak footing in the final months of the year.

Orders fell 6.9% following a 1.3% increase the previous month. That’s the biggest drop in the volatile index since August and a worse reading than predicted by a single economist in a survey of 23 conducted by Bloomberg.

Germany’s industry-focused economy is being hit by a squeeze on material and transportation, rising inflationary pressures and a new wave of Covid-19 infections. Those factors could slow the rebound, which still is below pre-crisis levels, according to the OECD.

Companies are facing unprecedented delivery times for inputs and a majority of manufacturers plan to raise prices, according to Ifo, which has seen its business climate index fall for five consecutive months.

Orders for investment goods recorded a disproportionate drop of almost 11%, driven by a slump of orders from outside the euro area.

“The second sharp decline in orders within the last three months has put a further damper on the economic outlook,” Germany’s Economy Ministry said in a statement.

