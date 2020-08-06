(Bloomberg) -- German manufacturing continued its recovery in June, with orders rising much stronger than forecast after restrictions to contain the coronavirus were loosened.

Orders increased 27.9%, climbing for a second month after the pandemic had previously caused a record drop in demand. The catchup process was particularly pronounced for investment goods, which gained more than 45%.

The Economy Ministry said demand is already at 90.7% of the level recorded at the end of last year. Yet orders from abroad are lagging domestic demand, it said in a statement. “This shows why the recovery process going forward will be slower.”

The euro rose as much as 0.45% after the report, reaching its highest level against the dollar in more than two years.

The euro-area economy experienced its worst contraction on record in the three months through June, during which countries including Germany had imposed strict limits on travel, opportunities for consumer spending and many other activities to contain the pandemic. While indicators show a rebound is already underway, the outlook continues to be uncertain.

The 12.1% drop in activity in the 19-nation currency bloc was less bad than the European Central Bank had expected, but the institution’s chief economist, Philip Lane, warned on Tuesday against excessive optimism. The economy may see a “less-steep step up” in the third quarter, with a rise in coronavirus infections dampening consumer spending and business investment, he said.

Germany’s flagship car industry has been severely hit by the crisis. BMW AG recorded its first quarterly deficit since 2009, while Volkswagen AG lost 2.4 billion euros ($2.9 billion) and cut its dividend. Daimler AG argued it had weathered the worst but still needs to slash about 20,000 jobs.

Reports from IHS Markit this week also showed European companies made further cuts to their workforce last month, casting doubt over how sustainable the region’s upturn will be.

(Updates with euro exchange rate in fourth paragraph.)

