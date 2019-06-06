(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

German factory orders unexpectedly rose in April in a small sign of resilience in Europe’s largest economy amid global tensions.

Orders were up 0.3% on the month -- economists expected no change -- and down 5.3% from a year ago. The nations’ manufacturing sector has been crumbling as the trade war between China and the U.S. heats up, adding to German woes after domestic problems in its auto sector.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi faces reporters on Thursday after holding a policy meeting to give his latest thoughts on how serious the slowdown in the euro zone is becoming. Authorities have already decided to offer a new-round of long-term loans to banks to boost growth, and they may announce additional measures.

Key Insights

Domestic orders fell 0.8% in month as exports climbed 1.1%

Investment goods orders gained 0.9%, consumer goods rose 0.1%

