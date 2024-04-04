(Bloomberg) -- A lawmaker from Germany’s far-right AfD party denied taking money from a Czech-based, pro-Russia media outlet and accused the government in Prague of a defamation campaign designed to influence the outcome of June’s European Parliament elections.

The Czech government said last week its counterintelligence agency had uncovered a Russian disinformation network trying to influence politics and public opinion across Europe, including making payments to some politicians.

Czech news website Denik N reported Tuesday that the agency had a recording that suggested that Petr Bystron, an AfD lawmaker in the lower house of parliament in Berlin, received money from Prague-based media outlet Voice of Europe.

“At no time did I receive any payments or cryptocurrency from a Voice of Europe employee (or any Russian),” Bystron wrote in a letter to AfD co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla seen by Bloomberg.

The alleged Czech defamation campaign “aims to damage opposition politicians in several European countries and silence critical journalists,” added Bystron, who was born in the former Czechoslovakia.

“This is an attempt to prevent right-wing populist parties from doing well across Europe and prevent the formation of a strong faction,” he said. “I have already contacted lawyers in both Germany and the Czech Republic to take action against this defamation.”

“The role of our government is to defend the interests and security of Czech citizens, not to comment on conspiracy theories from abroad,” said Lucie Jesatkova, a spokeswoman for Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in response to Bystron’s statement. She declined to comment on media reports about the alleged recordings.

The general prosecutor’s office in Munich, where Bystron has his constituency, said it’s looking into whether to open a formal investigation into the allegations against him, a spokesman said Thursday. According to German law, that step would require parliament to lift the immunity Bystron is granted as a Bundestag lawmaker.

Weidel and Chrupalla, who had asked Bystron to respond to the accusations, were not completely convinced by his explanation and plan to discuss the matter with him further on Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The two party leaders were also planning to talk with Maximilian Krah, the party’s lead candidate in the European Parliament elections, after a report last week in Der Spiegel magazine highlighted his links to Voice of Europe.

Manfred Guellner, the head of German pollster Forsa, said the reports about links to Russia would likely help check the rise of the AfD, along with previous allegations about discussions by some party members of a “re-migration” concept that echoed the policies of the Nazis.

Support for the AfD — or Alternative for Germany — peaked at 23% in December, and has since slipped back to 17%, according to the latest Forsa poll published Tuesday. The main opposition conservatives lead with 31%, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats third with 16%.

However, in the former East Germany, where three regional elections will be held in September, “the pro-Russian theme doesn’t play a big role,” Guellner said.

--With assistance from Krystof Chamonikolas, Peter Laca and Karin Matussek.

(Adds comment from Czech government in 7th paragraph)

