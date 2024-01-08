(Bloomberg) -- Fuel deliveries in parts of southern Germany were disrupted on Monday as farmers blocked roads and highways to protest against a planned phaseout of agriculture subsidies.

Access to the Bayernoil oil-processing complex was affected, according to a notice to haulers seen by Bloomberg. The impact at the Neustadt plant was particularly severe, it showed. The complex is partly owned by Varo Energy BV.

Farmers are pushing back against government plans to end a subsidy on diesel used in agriculture. The ruling coalition agreed on the measure late last year after a court ruling on off-budget spending forced it to recalibrate fiscal plans, resulting in a number of unpopular adjustments.

Protests affecting the refineries began at 5 a.m. local time on Monday and were set to continue until the early afternoon, according to the notice. Cities across Germany braced for further traffic disruptions with protests expected to continue throughout the week. Separately, train drivers are also preparing for strikes in the coming days, which would further weigh on nationwide transport.

Bayernoil didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Gunvor Group Ltd., which operates the nearby Ingolstadt refinery, declined to comment.

--With assistance from Petra Sorge, Jack Wittels and Iain Rogers.

