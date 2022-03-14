(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner threw his weight behind a proposal to ease the burden of surging gasoline prices on consumers and businesses with a temporary rebate that could cost the government as much as 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) a month.

Lindner said his Free Democratic Party on Monday backed a proposal for compensation on motor-fuel bills and it would now be discussed within the ruling coalition of the FDP, the Greens and Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats. It’s part of a package of planned measures designed to offset the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine on energy costs.

Lindner’s deputy, Florian Toncar, earlier tweeted that the goal is to get the price for a liter of gasoline back below 2 euros ($2.20). Another step being considered is additional help with rising heating costs for families receiving state rental support, Lindner said at a news conference in Berlin.

“The state cannot leave citizens and industry to cope with rising energy prices on their own,” Lindner said. The aim is to provide “very swift support” both for private citizens and for businesses, he added.

Gasoline prices have surged across Europe following Russia’s invasion and threats to expand sanctions to energy are raising questions about whether Russian supplies will keep flowing. Britain, Germany and Italy have some of the highest prices, while Poland and Hungary have some of the lowest.

Lindner and the FDP want to compel gas-station operators to cap pump prices and the government would then compensate them directly for the lost revenue, according to an FDP official who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The measure is meant as an interim “crisis instrument” initially for three months, which could cost the government as much as 6 billion euros, the official said. The plans could still change during negotiations between the three coalition partners.

Asked about the FDP proposal, Ricarda Lang, a co-leader of the Greens, said measures to ease the burden on consumers are certainly needed but they also need to go beyond gasoline and cover other areas like natural gas and groceries.

Any steps taken must benefit those who really need assistance, she said at a news conference in Berlin, adding that she expected significant progress on a package by the end of the week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.