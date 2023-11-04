(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner rejected the idea of a four-day work week with full pay becoming the norm in Europe’s largest economy.

“Never in history has a society increased its prosperity by working less,” Lindner said late Friday at a policy event in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The idea of shortened work weeks has gained traction since the Covid pandemic upended staff schedules and gave many a glimpse of how different ways of working could improve their lives.

Pilot programs suggest such a setup can lead to a reduction in stress and anxiety among workers, as well as increases in efficiency and revenue for their employers. Some 50 companies in Germany plan to participate in a six-month project starting in February.

“The key to our prosperity remains hard work,” said Lindner, who heads the pro-business Free Democrats, one of the junior partners in Germany’s three-party coalition.

