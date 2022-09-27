(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner raised doubts about the British government’s plans to accelerate spending while the central bank tightens policy to rein inflation.

“In the UK, a major experiment is starting as the state simultaneously puts its foot on the gas while the central bank steps on the brakes,” Lindner said late Monday at an event hosted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. “I would say we wait for the results of this attempt and then draw the lessons.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss’s new government last week unveiled the country’s biggest fiscal giveaway in half a century. That triggered a meltdown in bonds and the pound as traders digested the impact on the country’s finances.

Lindner, a fiscal hawk who heads the pro-business Free Democrats, has been pushing Germany to return to constitutional debt limits after breaches to contain the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. He argues that further government aid packages would undermine measures taken by central banks to fight soaring costs.

“We must not counteract the central bank’s policy of rising interest rates by sending fiscal stimulus for demand or for growth,” he said, adding that public spending is partly to blame for the current situation. “The expansionary fiscal policy of the past years has certainly also contributed to the fact that we are seeing such inflationary developments.”

