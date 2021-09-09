(Bloomberg) -- German prosecutors raided the federal finance and justice ministries in Berlin as part of a probe into whether officials at an anti-money laundering unit failed to handle cases correctly.

The investigation is looking into whether officials at the Financial Intelligence Unit -- part of the finance ministry under Social Democrat chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz -- failed to act on money-laundering warnings they received from banks, prosecutors in the city of Osnabrueck said Thursday in an emailed statement.

The case was started in 2020 over a warning sent to the FIU about a 2018 payment to Africa of more than 1 million euros ($1.2 million). The FIU didn’t inform police about it, which meant that the payment couldn’t be stopped, prosecutors said.

Spokespeople for the finance and justices ministries didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.