(Bloomberg) -- German financier Lars Windhorst was found in contempt of court by a London judge after he failed to attend a hearing in his dispute over debt owed to entities linked to a Monaco-based ship tycoon.

Judge David Foxton said Friday that Windhorst had known that not showing up broke court rules, citing Windhorst’s “misplaced view” of prioritizing canvassing potential investors to settle the debt rather than following the court’s orders. A finding of contempt of court in the UK can carry a sanction as harsh as a custodial jail term.

In a display of contrition for missing the December hearing, Windhorst was in court — a comparative “rarity” in such cases, the judge said. The claimants are Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio’s Heritage Travel and Tourism Ltd., which invested in Windhorst’s La Perla alongside H2O Asset Management, a fund that at some point held billions of bonds issued by companies linked to the German.

The dispute relates to missed repayments by Windhorst he had agreed to under a settlement of debt owed following transactions in the shares of Windhorst’s companies that provided short-term loans to him and his connected entities.

Windhorst claimed that the settlement had forced him into a disadvantageous position — an argument thrown out by the court in 2021.

Windhorst declined to comment on the hearing. Lawyers representing Windhorst and Heritage didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

