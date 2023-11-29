(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s budget chaos is threatening to hold back the economy if uncertainty around the funding of climate and digitalization projects persists, according to the OECD.

“Continuing political uncertainty related to the financing of support policies for firms and workers during the green transition could weigh on investment and private consumption,” the Paris-based institute said Wednesday in its latest outlook.

“If more fiscal tightening is needed to sustain the spending plans of extra-budgetary funds, GDP growth and inflation will be lower,” it said.

Following a shock judgment by Germany’s top court, Europe’s largest economy faces a potential hole of as much as €24 billion ($26.4 billion) in its 2024 budget. The ruling called into question the practice of using special funds to expand the use of renewables and boost support for semiconductor facilities.

The OECD stressed the need for more investment in these areas, as well as a reduction in bureaucracy. To modernize the public sector, it recommended setting mandatory common IT standards and harmonizing administrative procedures.

Funding for such investments could be generated through more efficient public expenditure, “by effective use of spending reviews, reducing regressive and environmentally harmful subsidies and tax exemptions, and improving tax enforcement,” the OECD said.

