(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s professional football body has appointed Deutsche Bank AG to lead the possible sale of a package of media rights, people familiar with the matter said.

Deutsche Bank will work alongside Deutsche Fussball Liga’s longstanding adviser Nomura Holdings Inc., the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. DFL is exploring whether the country’s top two Bundesliga divisions can benefit from the injection of external capital and expertise.

One option being discussed is the sale of a stake in a new subsidiary housing its domestic and international broadcasting rights, Bloomberg News reported in June. DFL is considering selling as much as 20% of the unit, which could be valued at about 18 billion euros ($18 billion), the people said.

Around 10 private equity firms are expected to present their strategies for boosting the reach of German football in presentations to DFL as early as September, ahead of possible preliminary offers later in the year, according to the people. Advent International, Blackstone Inc., CVC Capital Partners, EQT AB and KKR & Co. are among those considering investing, they said.

For Deutsche Bank, the advisory mandate is a big win in its home market after missing out on a lead role on sportscar maker Porsche AG’s upcoming initial public offering. DFL added Deutsche Bank after the lender’s Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing lobbied some large German football clubs, the people said. Barclays Plc provided preliminary strategic advice to DFL, but no longer has a role with the body, according to the people.

DFL is exploring various alternative funding options, including loans and other strategic investment ideas. These deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty the football body will decide to proceed with a plan for raising new money.

“The internal preparations are complete and we’re now starting with the formal process, but there is no pre-determination of what a partnership looks like,” the DFL’s CEO Donata Hopfen told journalists this month.

Representatives for Advent, Barclays, Blackstone, CVC, Deutsche Bank, DFL, EQT, KKR and Nomura declined to comment.

Rights Race

Operators of Europe’s top football leagues are opening their doors to new investors as they seek to repair finances left battered by the Covid-19 crisis, which forced matches to be postponed and stadiums to close. Private equity funds, flush with cash, are willing buyers as they seek recurring cash flow from the broadcasting of the world’s favorite sport.

Last year, CVC agreed to pay 2.1 billion euros for a slice of broadcast revenue from Spain’s La Liga. In April, the same private equity firm reached an agreement with France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel over a minority investment in a commercial subsidiary.

DFL itself held talks with a number of buyout firms about a possible media rights deal before breaking these off in May 2021. Advent and BC Partners were among interested parties around that time.

The German football body operates the country’s two major football leagues. The top Bundesliga division is home to world-renowned teams including FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Hopfen has said the Bundesliga needs to sound out strategic growth areas to remain competitive. The Bundesliga’s broadcast revenue, at roughly 1.7 billion euros, was less than half that of the English Premier League in the 2020/21 season, according to Deloitte’s annual review of football finance.

