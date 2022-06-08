(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s elite football body is once again considering the sale of media rights to private equity investors, little more than a year after shelving similar plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Fussball Liga’s Chief Executive Officer Donata Hopfen will work with senior figures from clubs including FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt to explore whether Bundesliga divisions can benefit from new external investment, the people said.

Among the options being weighed is the sale of a minority stake in a company managing part or all of the Bundesliga’s broadcasting rights to private equity investors, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Loans and other strategic investment options are also under consideration, the people said.

The early-stage discussions represent a U-turn by the DFL, which operates Germany’s top two football leagues. It held talks with a number of buyout firms about a possible media rights deal before breaking these off in May 2021. Advent International and BC Partners were among interested parties, Bloomberg News reported previously.

Private equity firms have shown themselves to be willing buyers of entities that manage lucrative broadcasting rights tied to the world’s favorite sport.

Last year, CVC Capital Partners agreed to pay 2.1 billion euros ($2.2 billion) for a slice of broadcast revenue from Spain’s La Liga, having earlier failed to strike a similar deal with Serie A in Italy. In April, CVC reached an agreement with France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel over a minority investment in a commercial subsidiary.

Pandemic Recovery

Operators of Europe’s top football leagues are opening their doors to these investors as they seek to repair finances left battered by the Covid-19 crisis, which forced matches to be postponed and stadiums to close. The Bundesliga’s wages-to-revenue ratio rose to 56% in 2019/20, the highest it had been for 20 years, according to a report from Deloitte.

The DFL’s working group, which includes representation from SC Freiburg and second-tier team SV Darmstadt 98, has been charged with reporting back on financing solutions by the autumn, according to the people.

Rule Review

Also up for discussion is German football’s so-called 50+1 rule, which prevents a commercial investor from holding more than 49% of voting shares in any club, the people said. Representatives for the DFL and SV Darmstadt 98 declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Eintracht Frankfurt couldn’t immediately provide comment. Representatives for Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg couldn’t immediately be reached.

In place since 1998, the edict has been credited with keeping wage bills and ticket prices in the country low compared with other major European leagues, where super-rich investors have poured millions into buying players, but presided over rising costs for fans.

While the rule has traditionally put off foreign buyers, investors affiliated with US-based Pacific Media Group recently took a minority stake in FC Kaiserslautern.

