(Bloomberg) -- German professional football’s governing body plans to meet early next week to whittle down the list of private equity bidders seeking a stake in the league’s media rights, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The supervisory board of DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga GmbH will consider which suitor is offering the best price while also navigating potential conflicts of interest, the people said. EQT AB has so far presented the highest bid with an initial proposal valuing DFL’s media rights unit at about €12.7 billion ($14 billion), according to the people.

CVC Capital Partners is valuing the business at €12.5 billion while Blackstone Inc. has pegged it at €11.9 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Advent International, which doesn’t have an investment in another league or football club, presented a preliminary bid with a valuation of €10.8 billion, according to the people.

David Blitzer, a senior executive at Blackstone, owns a stake in German football team FC Augsburg. CVC has investments in France’s Ligue 1 football league as well as Italy’s Serie A.

A deal with CVC may require antitrust approval given its investments in other leagues, according to DFL documents seen by Bloomberg News. Blitzer’s stake in a German team could raise the possibility of conflicts when deciding how to divvy up broadcasting proceeds between different clubs, DFL said in the documents.

Still, the potential conflicts of interest aren’t insurmountable and DFL is considering ways they might be mitigated, the people said. For its part, CVC sees an opportunity to make European football overall more competitive against other sports on the world stage and leverage its experience with the best practices followed by other leagues, one person said.

DFL is seeking bids of up to €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for a stake of as much as 8% in a subsidiary housing the Bundesliga broadcasting rights, Bloomberg News has reported. Deliberations are ongoing, and the private equity firms could revise their bids following further negotiations.

Spokespeople for Advent, DFL, EQT and CVC declined to comment. A representative for Blackstone didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Swetha Gopinath, David Hellier and Michael Hytha.

(Updates with details in sixth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.