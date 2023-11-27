(Bloomberg) -- German airport operator Fraport AG, French construction group Vinci SA and Airports Company South Africa have shown an interest in running Angola’s newly-built international airport, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Angola opened a tender on Nov. 17 to operate the airport in the capital of Luanda for as long as 40 years, giving possible bidders 90 days to submit their offers. The three companies have informed the Angolan government of their interest in the $3 billion airport, said the person, who asked no to be identified because the talks are private.

Fraport said that while it’s always open to new business opportunities, it won’t comment on individual tenders or projects. A representative for Airports Company South Africa said that the company’s income diversification includes offering turnkey airport management services but declined to comment on its possible interest in the airport in Angola. A spokeswoman for Vinci declined to comment.

A final decision on a new operator for the airport, which is expected to handle 15 million passengers a year, should take nine to 10 months, Transport Minister Ricardo Viegas d’Abreu said in an interview on Nov. 17. He said Angola had received several letters of interest from airport management companies in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa and Asia. The minister didn’t provide details of the bidders.

The Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto Airport, named after the nation’s first president, was officially opened last week, six years after it was scheduled for completion. The Chinese-built venue is one of the biggest infrastructure projects inaugurated by President Joao Lourenco, whose government is trying to attract tourists as well as foreign investment for areas like farming in order to diversify the nation’s oil-dependent economy.

The airport concession is expected to bring about $700 million to state coffers, according to Viegas d’Abreu.

Only companies with experience of managing airports with a capacity of at least 10 million passengers a year are eligible to apply. The airport concession, which is currently managed by the state, is for 25 years and can be extended by another 15 years.

--With assistance from Francois de Beaupuy, Loni Prinsloo and Albertina Torsoli.

