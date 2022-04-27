(Bloomberg) -- Consumer confidence in the euro area’s two biggest economies fell more than anticipated as Russia’s war in Ukraine and soaring inflation rates weigh on sentiment. In Germany, data dropped to an all-time low, while French figures declined to the lowest since 2018. Households are worrying that the cost of living crisis will persist even as governments take measures to cushion the blow.

