(Bloomberg) -- Consumers in the euro area’s two biggest economies were more upbeat than anticipated, as households shrugged off concerns about rising energy prices. In Germany, rising income prospects and increased willingness to buy saw the GfK index rise to the highest level in almost a year and a half. A sentiment gauge for France rose above its long-term average, as households grew more optimistic about their finances and living standards, and less worried about unemployment.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.