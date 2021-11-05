(Bloomberg) -- Industrial output in the euro area’s two largest economies unexpectedly contracted in September, indicating a prolonged impact from supply constraints and semiconductor shortages. In France, the automobile sector was particularly weak with output contracting nearly 15% from August levels. By contrast, German makers of cars and carparts saw improvements, while production in other areas including mechanical engineering, electrical and data processing equipment and metal products contracted.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.