(Bloomberg) -- The cost of French power jumped to a fresh record as its nuclear fleet faces further outages going into what’s set to be a very expensive winter.

The surge is being driven by Electricite de France SA’s announcement that more of its reactors will take longer to come back online after halts. The outages affect plants with a combined capacity of 8,380 megawatts -- almost 14% of France’s total nuclear capacity.

Europe is is being gripped by an energy crisis amid tighter hydropower supplies and gas cuts from Russia, which are pushing up the price of the fuel used in the continent’s power stations. Supplies have been limited even more as Russia said it would temporarily cut flows through the Nord Stream pipeline from Aug. 31, triggering fears they may not resume.

In France, six reactor outages have been extended since Wednesday afternoon, as well as a new one announced at the Paluel 4 reactor for four days. Some of the shutdowns are just for a few days, while others have been extended by as many as two months.

Embattled state-run EDF is facing total nationalization as part of the government’s plans to get the country’s power system back on its feet. France normally exports power to its neighbors like the UK and Germany during winter, but the reverse is expected this winter -- if its neighbors have the capacity to do that.

French power for next year jumped 12% to a record 880 euros ($879) a megawatt-hour, or about 10 times the level it was a year ago. Power for France’s winter is also getting particularly expensive. Baseload power for November gained 8.6% to 1,650 euros, with peakload -- to supply at periods of high demand -- trading at 2,881 euros.

Pressure is mounting on European leaders to ease the pain facing their citizens. On Friday, the UK regulator is set to announce an increase in household bills to a level about three times last winter’s, further stretching consumer budgets and raising the prospect of a recession.

In Germany, Europe’s largest market, power prices for next year soared as much as 17% to an all-time high of 750 euros ($749) a megawatt-hour.

