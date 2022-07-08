(Bloomberg) -- Uniper SE, a German gas giant reliant on Russian energy, has asked the government for a bailout.

The proposal calls for the state to take “a relevant” stake, and for additional debt funding through an increase in a state-backed credit facility.

Uniper has been in talks with the government for weeks on what bailout mechanisms could solve the company’s liquidity problems. The company has been forced to buy big volumes of gas in the more expensive spot market, since Russia cut flows through the Nord Stream pipeline by 60% last month.

