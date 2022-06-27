(Bloomberg) -- Lower Russian gas flows are leaving Germany in a dangerous situation, but whether this turns into a full-blown energy crisis may depend on how willing European partners are to spread the pain. Bloomberg Economics’ scenarios suggest German industry will have access to gas, as long as the burden of reduced supply is shared with other countries. If Berlin is compelled to keep gas flowing downstream, heavy industrial users -- who account for 3% of GDP -- could be hit with rationing.

