(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s grid operator sowed confusion this morning, posting data showing Russian natural gas was flowing westward again on the key Yamal-Europe pipeline after a halt of 43 days. An hour later, Gascade’s website changed, showing zero flows.

Some capacity to send gas to Germany through the link was booked for a few hours late Tuesday, signaling that flows might resume. Data from Gascade initially showed a small amount -- 16.3 megawatt-hour per hour -- had entered the Mallnow station in Germany by 5 a.m. local time. At 6 a.m. the gas grid operator’s website had been updated to show zero shipments.

Gascade didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Russian gas exporter Gazprom PJSC declined to comment on flows overnight, reiterating that shipments reflect requests from European buyers.

European natural gas edged higher amid the uncertainty over supplies from top provider Russia. Prices have been volatile in recent days because of tensions over Ukraine.

For the past month and a half, the Mallnow station, where the Yamal-Europe link terminates, was pumping gas eastward to Poland. Those reverse flows have also stopped since Tuesday evening.

Russian flows through Ukraine edged lower on Wednesday after jumping the previous day.

