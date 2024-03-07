(Bloomberg) -- Germany will extend its trusteeship over the local subsidiaries of Russia’s state energy giant Rosneft PJSC for a third time, a step that will avoid the business being nationalized and help pave the way for Moscow’s sale of the entity.

The state’s trusteeship over the two units was set to expire on Sunday and will now run until September 10, the economy ministry said in a statement Thursday. The government decided on the measure after the Russian owners agreed to sell the units within the extension period, it said.

Germany took control of the Rosneft entities in September 2022 after Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, because suppliers and partners threatened to stop their business relationships. More recently, some government officials have grown wary of the legal risks of renewing of the trusteeship, and started a hearing on a possible nationalization last month.

The idea sparked concerns within the country’s three-party coalition about implications for German assets in Russia, as well as for the national budget. Officials held direct talks with the Russian company’s chief executive Igor Sechin over the past few weeks — including during a visit to Turkey, Bloomberg reported.

Amid the talks, Rosneft has halted its pending lawsuits against Germany.

“A sale would be the most legally secure option and therefore the fastest way to enable investments in the refineries,” the economy ministry said.

