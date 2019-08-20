(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Germany’s economy has hit the skids and risks a protracted downturn that reverses years of progress, according to Bloomberg Economics. By year-end, GDP might be 1% lower than if the slowdown had been avoided, and reversing the damage could cost as much as 110 billion euros ($122 billion). Fiscal policy takes time to work, so the time to act is now, and not wait, as the country’s rules require, until a recession already sets in.

