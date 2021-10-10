(Bloomberg) -- Talks to form a three-way coalition government in Germany risk getting bogged down over finance and budget matters, based on divergent policy objectives outlined by leaders of the two junior parties over the weekend.

Volker Wissing, secretary-general of the business-friendly FDP, said his party won’t accept tax increases or a loosening of the so-called debt brake, according to a report in the tabloid Bild on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Green Party co-leader, Robert Habeck, called for more investment in climate protection and also urged debt relief for southern European countries worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The different viewpoints of the two likeliest junior partners in a Social Democratic Party-led coalition suggest talks due to resume Monday may be more complicated than anticipated. Party leaders after the first day praised the good atmosphere between the negotiators.

The SPD and the Greens are traditional allies who aim to open Germany’s coffers to invest in climate initiatives, while the FDP is focused on cutting taxes, reining in debt, and reducing bureaucracy.

“Debt doesn’t create a future,” Wissing told Bild on Sunday, insisting that his party would “stick to this position.” Habeck had warned Saturday in an interview with the public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that withholding debt relief from cash-strapped European nations would encourage extremism.

There are a lot of deep-seated policy conflicts between the three parties, Habeck said, adding, “This is not a done deal yet.” FDP leader Christian Lindner declined to comment on Habeck’s interview.

Should this week’s exploratory talks lead to a breakthrough despite all these differences, formal coalition negotiations could then commence. An accord would have to be approved by each party before a Bundestag session called to swear in Germany’s next chancellor.

