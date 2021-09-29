(Bloomberg) -- Top officials from Germany’s Greens and Free Democrats signaled they are making progress in exploratory talks on joining the next government as junior coalition partners.

The two parties, which have contrasting policies in key areas like climate and finance, are sounding each other out before moving on to potential coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats. The SPD led by Olaf Scholz narrowly defeated Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in Sunday’s election, leaving Scholz, the current finance minister and vice chancellor, in pole position to lead the next government.

Greens’ co-leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, FDP Chairman Christian Lindner and FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing all posted the same photograph on social media late Tuesday suggesting they had held a successful meeting.

“Searching for a new government, we are seeking similarities and bridges across divisions,” the text accompanying the photos said. “And are even finding some,” they added. “Exciting times.”

Scholz will have a first shot at building a three-way coalition with the Greens and FDP, but if he fails Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc and their chancellor candidate Armin Laschet could still have a chance of leading the next administration in a tie-up with the two smaller parties.

Laschet is coming under increasing pressure within the conservative alliance after they crashed to their worst result in postwar Germany in Sunday’s vote, plunging below 30% for the first time.

