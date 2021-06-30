(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Greens rejected allegations that the party’s chancellor candidate, Annalena Baerbock, lifted passages from other texts without citation in a new book laying out her political views.

The accusation was made by an Austrian-based media website, plagiatsgutachten.com, which specializes in investigating plagiarism. A June 28 post on the site illustrated several sections of Baerbock’s new publication, entitled “Now – How We Can Renew Our Country,” that appear to borrow wording from other texts, without citing them.

“This is an attempt at defamation,” the Greens said in a statement. “We firmly reject the accusation of copyright infringement.”

Baerbock, the 40-year-old co-leader of the party, has come under intensified scrutiny since she emerged in April as its choice to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Last month, she apologized for not reporting a 25,000-euro ($48,000) payment. More recently, she was forced to correct portions of her official resume, which detractors accused her of embellishing.

The Greens, who surged into the lead in polls after Baerbock’s rise, have slipped back behind Merkel’s conservative bloc, led by Armin Laschet.

Support for the CDU/CSU alliance climbed back to 30% for the first time since March, according to a Forsa poll for RTL/ntv published Wednesday, with the Greens slipping to 20% after having climbed as high as 28% in April and May.

The plagiarism website’s organizer, Stefan Weber, a professor of communications in Austria, said in the post that while the Green candidate’s book doesn’t meet the standard of scrutiny of an academic work, the cases amount to an ethical lapse and could constitute copyright violations.

Media lawyer Christian Schertz, whom Baerbock hired to refute the accusation, said claims of copyright infringement had “no basis,” according to the statement by the Greens. Schertz cited passages containing general facts and political views, which it said fall under public domain and not covered by copyright laws.

Plagiarism accusations have dogged German politicians in recent years. Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg resigned as Merkel’s defense minister in March 2011 after allegations that he copy-and-pasted large swathes of his university dissertation. Annette Schavan, a Merkel confidante and her education minister, met a similar fate in 2013.

Last month, Franziska Giffey, the families minister, quit her post after Berlin’s Free University revoked her dissertation. She still plans to run for the Social Democrats to be mayor of Berlin later this year.

Michael Kellner, secretary general of the Greens, called on supporters to take to Twitter to defend Baerbock from the “baseless” claims.

“Show solidarity with Annalena,” he said in an email.

(Updates with latest poll in seventh paragraph, comment from secretary general in last)

