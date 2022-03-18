(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s top health official defended the decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions this weekend even as new infections hit another record on Friday.

Germany began easing pandemic curbs last month and most of the remaining measures are due to expire on Saturday. Updated legislation due to be approved Friday in parliament gives the 16 federal states powers to intervene to tackle Covid hot spots, with masks will only compulsory on public transport and in hospitals and care homes.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the government would not be able to justify maintaining broad restrictions on citizens’ freedoms if the health system was in danger of becoming overloaded, which isn’t currently the case.

“At the moment we have a relatively harmless Covid variant, but one that is still killing too many people,” Lauterbach said Friday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. “If a more dangerous strain came back and we had a high burden on the health system and many dead again, then of course additional rules would take effect that are part of the new law.”

Germany registered another record number of new Covid-19 cases on Friday, propelling the infection rate to a new high for the seventh straight day.

Daily deaths from Covid are still between 200 and 300 people, with another 226 reported Friday, taking the total to 126,646. At the same time, the number of cases in intensive-care units is at less than half the level it was at the end of last year.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Thursday that the pandemic isn’t over and said the rising infection rate, is “not good news.” He reiterated an appeal to vaccine holdouts to get their Covid shots.

“But the good news is that the situation in hospitals and intensive-care units is not developing as dramatically as it would have been with such high numbers in the past,” Scholz said at a news conference after talks with regional leaders.

