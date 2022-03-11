(Bloomberg) -- Germany faces a critical situation in the Covid-19 pandemic, with the public’s optimism belying a rebound in transmission, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

Some 200 to 250 people in the country are still dying of Covid each day, a figure that may climb further as life moves back toward normal, Lauterbach said at a press conference in Berlin. Germany’s nationwide incidence rate climbed on Friday for the ninth straight day, nearing a record level.

“The mood in the population and in parts of the political landscape is as if we’d already beaten the pandemic,” Lauterbach said. “The situation is objectively much worse.”

Germany was the European country that reported the most cases last week, and hasn’t seen the precipitous drop in transmission that has occurred in other countries, such as the U.K. and U.S. Instead, Covid patients continue to occupy about one in 10 intensive-care beds for adults in Germany.

Lauterbach said state leaders should take advantage of the ability to implement measures against the virus at a local level in hard-hit places, even as most country-wide restrictions are due to be lifted by March 20.

The rising numbers are due in part to the spread of the even more infectious BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which now accounts for about half the Covid cases in Germany, said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute. Some 2.7 million Germans aged 60 and older haven’t been vaccinated against the virus, leaving them at greater risk of becoming severely ill due to an omicron infection.

